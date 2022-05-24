Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Yala’s ‘Amazean Jungle Trail’ officially added to UTMB World Series

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Yala’s ‘Amazean Jungle Trail’ offic...

The popular trail running event, “Amazean Jungle Trail”, in Betong district of Yala province has been officially added to the UTMB World Series as one of 25 trail-running events in 16 countries across the world, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced on Tuesday.

The event was held from May 6-8 at Betong Mongkhonrit Tunnel and covers three race distances: Betong 100K, Betong 50K and Betong 25K. The event aims to promote the image of Betong city and develop it into a sport destination at the international level, using beautiful nature trails as soft power to attract tourists and running enthusiasts.

“Amazean Jungle Trail was added to the UTMB World Series after its outstanding success this year,” said Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. “Next year, the event will be called “Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB,” and become the second UTMB trail-running event in Thailand after the Doi Inthanon Thailand by UTMB in Chiang Mai province.”

Yala’s ‘Amazean Jungle Trail’ officially added to UTMB World Series

Phiphat said he expected the event in the coming years to bring in trail runners and spectators from around the world to witness the beauty of Betong, which will help boost tourism and the local economy in the southern province of Yala, as well as nearby border provinces.

He added that the success of the event on May 6-8, which saw over a thousand runners from 14 countries, was a result of cooperation between his ministry and several agencies including the Interior, Natural Resources and Environment, Culture, Transport and Foreign Affairs ministries, as well as private partners in Yala province.

Yala’s ‘Amazean Jungle Trail’ officially added to UTMB World Series

Apart from trail running, the Amazean Jungle Trail also features other activities that all family members could enjoy, such as traditional bow competition, Betong food festival, and light and sound shows.

The ministry estimates that the event generated around THB140 million income to local communities.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.