Prayut to meet with Japan PM Kishida in Tokyo this week

Meanwhile, Japan this month reopened to vaccinated travellers from Thailand.

Prayut will visit Tokyo on Thursday and Friday, where he will also give a speech at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Forum), government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

Accompanying the PM will be Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Board.

Other global leaders taking part in the forum will include Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, a deputy prime minister of Vietnam and former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad, Thanakorn added.

Prayut will give a speech on how to handle economic disruption in Asia and Thailand and how all sides can cooperate to survive the economic crisis and ensure Asia’s revival.

Prayut’s trip will mark the first visit to Japan by a Thai prime minister for nine years, said the spokesman.