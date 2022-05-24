Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Probe into Thai AirAsia’s wrong runway landing to be ready in 30 days

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Probe into Thai AirAsia’s wrong run...

The Transport Ministry is investigating the “serious” incident of a Thai AirAsia flight landing on the wrong runway in Don Mueang airport earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Tuesday.

On May 4, Thai AirAsia flight FD3141 from Ranong to Don Mueang landed on runway 21L instead of touching down on 21R as scheduled. No injuries were reported.

According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai), this incident can be considered serious under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) convention.

“The Transport Ministry’s Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee [AAIC] will complete the investigation within 30 days,” CAAT said.

CAAT added that Aerothai, airlines and other related agencies have been instructed to submit safety management reports to the agency to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Once AAIC submits its investigation report to CAAT, the agency will work out who should be held responsible, analyse the safety data and prepare prevention measures.

Aerothai said air-traffic control officers have been summoned for questioning, adding that anyone found guilty will be suspended for at least 48 hours.

Thai AirAsia, meanwhile, said the pilot and co-pilot on the flight have been suspended pending investigation. The airline has apologised for the incident and said it has instructed all its staff to strictly adhere to safety regulations.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.