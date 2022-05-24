Probe into Thai AirAsia’s wrong runway landing to be ready in 30 days

On May 4, Thai AirAsia flight FD3141 from Ranong to Don Mueang landed on runway 21L instead of touching down on 21R as scheduled. No injuries were reported.
According to the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai), this incident can be considered serious under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) convention.
“The Transport Ministry’s Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee [AAIC] will complete the investigation within 30 days,” CAAT said.
CAAT added that Aerothai, airlines and other related agencies have been instructed to submit safety management reports to the agency to prevent a repeat of such incidents.
Once AAIC submits its investigation report to CAAT, the agency will work out who should be held responsible, analyse the safety data and prepare prevention measures.
Aerothai said air-traffic control officers have been summoned for questioning, adding that anyone found guilty will be suspended for at least 48 hours.
Thai AirAsia, meanwhile, said the pilot and co-pilot on the flight have been suspended pending investigation. The airline has apologised for the incident and said it has instructed all its staff to strictly adhere to safety regulations.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
