Consume more dairy, advises PM ahead of World Milk Day

He made these remarks on Tuesday, ahead of World Milk Day, which is marked every year on June 1.
The premier also called on dairy-related agencies to pay attention to all aspects of dairy manufacturing and export processes.
World Milk Day was established in 2001 by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and to celebrate the global dairy sector, which provides livelihood to 1 billion people.
Published : May 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
