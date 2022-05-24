Thu, June 02, 2022

Online scammers try to cash in on Chadchart’s win

News of a fake Facebook page created in the name of Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt and calling for a 500 baht donation for travel expenses went viral on Tuesday.

The scammers reportedly sent messages to Facebook users saying: “I will tackle the floods, but don’t have transport fare. Can you please loan me 500 baht. I will return the money as well as a bag made from campaign banners.”

Chadchart, known fondly by his fans as “The Hulk” and the “strongest minister on Earth”, became the most-discussed topic on social media after winning the Bangkok elections by a landslide on Sunday.

He came away with 1,386,215 votes, with Democrats’ Suchatvee Suwansawat and Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn trailing far behind with 254,723 and 253,938, respectively.

The former transport minister who was once Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate even broke Democrat Sukhumbhand Paribatra’s record, who won in 2013 with 1,256,349 votes.

Published : May 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

