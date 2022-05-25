Chula virologist downplays concerns about monkeypox

Yong said people would get infected only if they touched pus or excreta of the people who have already developed abscess due to the monkeypox infection.

Yong said he had written a medical article about monkeypox in 2003 and the information is still applicable now.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that as of May 21, 92 laboratory confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported by 12 member states that are not endemic for monkeypox virus across three WHO regions.