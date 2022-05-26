Thaksin: Buying votes in next general election won’t work

He said the Bangkok governor and council election results on Sunday were incredible as voters used their rights for maximum benefit.
Thaksin claimed that “more than one political party bought votes” during the election, but these were not in high numbers because most residents did not cast ballots in their favour.
This proved that Thais are paying attention to democracy after suffering for a long time, the ex-premier said.
He explained that many more voters chose Chadchart Sittipunt for Bangkok governor over Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn because they believed Chadchart would lose the election if they voted for Wiroj or other candidates.
Thaksin also believed that the Bangkok governor and council election results would have an impact on the general election, adding that Sunday’s election was just a "trial" for the general election.
People can now access information, especially the new generation, who are able to clarify the information for their parents, he said. Those who deny the correct information are those who escape the truth, he added.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
