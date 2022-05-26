Thaksin: Buying votes in next general election won’t work

Thaksin claimed that “more than one political party bought votes” during the election, but these were not in high numbers because most residents did not cast ballots in their favour.

This proved that Thais are paying attention to democracy after suffering for a long time, the ex-premier said.

He explained that many more voters chose Chadchart Sittipunt for Bangkok governor over Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn because they believed Chadchart would lose the election if they voted for Wiroj or other candidates.