Medical groups try to assuage growing public fears over monkeypox

The Royal College of Physicians of Thailand, Royal College of Paediatricians of Thailand, Infectious Disease Association of Thailand, Paediatric Infectious Disease Society of Thailand, and Preventive Medicine Association of Thailand jointly issued a nine-point statement about monkeypox on Wednesday.

The joint statement, signed by the respective chiefs of the five medical groups, said that outbreaks of the communicable disease in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, had led to fears of a pandemic similar to Covid-19.

However, the medical groups explained that outbreaks overseas are still limited and there is no need to ban travellers from the affected countries. The groups advised avoiding close contact with travellers from overseas, particularly those with symptoms of the disease.

“Wearing face masks when in close contact with the patients and washing hands after touching them can help reduce the chance of contracting the disease,” the statement said.