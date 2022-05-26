Digital economy agency partners Grab to launch scheme for seniors 

The programme allows senior citizens aged over 60 years to utilise the Grab app as driver-partners to provide transport or delivery services to earn extra income.

The programme aims to support 3,000 people through the agency's network nationwide.

Depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said the nation would soon become an ageing society. He cited the report of the Department of Older Persons, Interior Ministry which found that the number of the elderly in Thailand listed in house registration as of January 2022 has exceeded 12 million, or 18.3 per cent of the total population.

As an agency responsible for promoting the use of digital technology to enhance the quality of life of all, including elderly people, Nuttapon said the state agency places high importance on supporting the elderly to use digital technology to enhance their living.

The cooperation between Depa and Grab Thailand in introducing the "Grab Wai Kao" programme encourages senior citizens (aged over 60 years) to utilise the Grab app and their own vehicles to generate extra income.

"Not only can these seniors live independently, this will also help them elevate their self-esteem and make them feel proud of themselves”, said Nuttapon.