Thu, June 02, 2022

Delivery riders protest at Energy Ministry to demand fuel price cap

Over 150 motorcycle delivery riders rode to Energy Ministry headquarters in Chatuchak district on Friday to demand the government fixes the price of gasohol at 38 baht per litre.

The protesters rode from CentralWord mall on Rama I Road before mobilising at the ministry building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at noon.

They threatened to block traffic on the road unless Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow or permanent-secretary Kulit Sombatsiri came down to receive their letter of demands.

Siwares Thamwiset, the ministry’s inspection department chief, eventually accepted the letter and invited protest representatives to talk with Kulit via video.

During the one-hour video conference, the delivery riders demanded that gasohol be capped at 38 baht per litre until the end of year, and its excise tax cut by 5 baht per litre for six months. This could be achieved by suspending gasohol revenue contributions to the Oil Fuel Fund, protesters said.

They also demanded other government measures to help delivery riders, in recognition of the crucial role they play in economic recovery during Covid-19.

Kulit promised to propose the tax cut to the Finance Ministry but warned it could take time as it involved government revenue collection. He said he would inform the public about the ministry’s decision as soon as possible.

Kulit added that the government is seeking loans to boost liquidity of the Oil Fuel Fund, which is 70 billion baht in debt from subsidising the domestic price of diesel amid rising global energy prices.

Nation Thailnad
