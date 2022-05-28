Delivery riders protest at Energy Ministry to demand fuel price cap

The protesters rode from CentralWord mall on Rama I Road before mobilising at the ministry building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at noon.

They threatened to block traffic on the road unless Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow or permanent-secretary Kulit Sombatsiri came down to receive their letter of demands.

Siwares Thamwiset, the ministry’s inspection department chief, eventually accepted the letter and invited protest representatives to talk with Kulit via video.

During the one-hour video conference, the delivery riders demanded that gasohol be capped at 38 baht per litre until the end of year, and its excise tax cut by 5 baht per litre for six months. This could be achieved by suspending gasohol revenue contributions to the Oil Fuel Fund, protesters said.