‘AstraZeneca causes monkeypox’ among top 10 Thai fake news reports

The top 10 fake reports are:

• Bumrungrad Hospital's ear patch for curing hearing loss, tinnitus, deafness, and water in the ear.

• People who received AstraZeneca vaccine are at risk of monkeypox.

• End of Buddhist Lent (Wan Awk Phansa) scrapped to reduce the importance of Buddhism.

• Fake eggs are being manufactured and sold in Thailand.

• The Government Savings Bank is offering 1-million-baht housing loans that can be paid back in instalments of just 10 baht per month.

• The Revenue Department can freeze a bank account without asking for a court order if the case is related to the department.

• The Social Security Office is granting loans that can be paid back in instalments over 36 months.

• The Paotang digital wallet app allows people to borrow 5,000 baht in cash with approval in three minutes.

• People risk becoming deaf if they consume tofu and honey together.

• The Bank of Thailand is sending text messages to people, informing them that they have received a loan.