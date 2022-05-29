‘AstraZeneca causes monkeypox’ among top 10 Thai fake news reports

Thu, June 02, 2022

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has released a list of the top 10 fake news reports that won the most shares and likes between May 20 and 26.

Bumrungrad Hospital's ear patch for curing deafness, as well as AstraZeneca vaccine causing monkeypox, are among the top 10 fake news stories, said DES spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman.

The top 10 fake reports are:

• Bumrungrad Hospital's ear patch for curing hearing loss, tinnitus, deafness, and water in the ear.

• People who received AstraZeneca vaccine are at risk of monkeypox.

• End of Buddhist Lent (Wan Awk Phansa) scrapped to reduce the importance of Buddhism.

• Fake eggs are being manufactured and sold in Thailand.

• The Government Savings Bank is offering 1-million-baht housing loans that can be paid back in instalments of just 10 baht per month.

• The Revenue Department can freeze a bank account without asking for a court order if the case is related to the department.

• The Social Security Office is granting loans that can be paid back in instalments over 36 months.

• The Paotang digital wallet app allows people to borrow 5,000 baht in cash with approval in three minutes.

• People risk becoming deaf if they consume tofu and honey together.

• The Bank of Thailand is sending text messages to people, informing them that they have received a loan.

Published : May 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

