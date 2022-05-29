Chadchart victory on hold as EC probes complaint over banners

So far, 24 complaints have been filed against Bangkok governor and councillor candidates, mostly over campaign banners and candidates' remarks.

The first complaint against Chadchart came from political activist Srisuwan Janya, who alleged that his campaign banners amounted to vote-buying as voters could recycle them into bags and aprons.

The EC must now investigate whether Chadchart's banners were offered as assets or benefits to attract people to vote for him, or were aimed at conserving the environment.

A separate complaint alleges that Chadchart insulted the government system by saying its complicated steps would affect his operations as Bangkok governor.

However, this issue does not concern election laws and falls into a legal grey area.

An EC source said the commission would postpone ratification of any vote results affected by legitimate complaints or evidence that the election was not transparent.

For instance, the EC will approve 45 of 50 council-seat elections, while a committee will be set up to investigate the complaints against the remaining five councillors-elect, the source said.

According to the law, the EC must announce the results within 30 days of election day if there is no evidence of irregularities. In cases where there is evidence of irregularity, the commission must announce the results or organise another election within 60 days.