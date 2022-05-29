Prayut to defend THB3.18tn budget live on TV amid Parliament ‘plot’

Prayut wants people to watch him defend the budget so they gain an understanding of the government’s plan to reduce poverty sustainably, government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday.

The public could also participate in the check-and-balance of politics by monitoring the debate, said the PM. The budget debate is televised live every year.

Prayut added that the 2023 budget is designed to take care of all Thais amid the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prayut also hoped opposition MPs would make constructive comments during the debate, saying the budget should be optimised in the public interest.