Southwest monsoon hits South of Thailand with strong winds, high waves

Strong winds and high waves are expected to hit the South until Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department announced on Monday.

The department added that the strong winds and waves up to 3 metres high are being caused by the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the upper portion of the Gulf of Thailand.

“All ships should proceed with caution. Small boats should stay docked until June 2,” the department warned.

 

Visit http://www.tmd.go.th or contact (02) 399 4012-13 and 1182 for more information.

