Prawit confident of support for budget bill in lower house

Meanwhile, former Palang Pracharath secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who is now an MP of the Setthakit Thai Party (Thai Economic), told reporters that his party would support budget allocations that would benefit the public.

He said the allocations that are in question would have to be discussed during the vetting of the bill.

When asked if his comment was an indication that his party would support the first reading of the bill, Thamanat replied that his party had yet to take a formal stand.

Setthakit Thai would meet at 9am on Tuesday to discuss the party’s stand on the 2023 budget bill, he added.