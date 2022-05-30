Prawit confident of support for budget bill in lower house

The House debate on the bill is scheduled to start on Tuesday.
“Definitely,” Prawit, the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) chief, replied when reporters asked him if he thought the bill would be approved in the first reading.
Prawit was approached for comments while he was leaving the Command Building to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Santi Maitree Building inside the Government House compound.
Meanwhile, former Palang Pracharath secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, who is now an MP of the Setthakit Thai Party (Thai Economic), told reporters that his party would support budget allocations that would benefit the public.
He said the allocations that are in question would have to be discussed during the vetting of the bill.
When asked if his comment was an indication that his party would support the first reading of the bill, Thamanat replied that his party had yet to take a formal stand.
Setthakit Thai would meet at 9am on Tuesday to discuss the party’s stand on the 2023 budget bill, he added.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
