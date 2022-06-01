Sat, June 18, 2022

Thailand records 4,563 Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (June 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 4,563 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.

Death toll increased by 28, while 5,125 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,231,585.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,455,020 – 4,385,702 of whom have recovered, 39,271 are still in hospitals and 30,047 have died.

Separately, another 13,377 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,238 their second shot and 72,124 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,763,012.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 532.82 million on Wednesday, 503.89 million of whom have recovered, 22.62 million are active cases (37,406 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died (up by 1,411).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 85.9 million, followed by India with 43.16 million, Brazil with 31.02 million, France with 29.52 million and Germany with 26.37 million.

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

