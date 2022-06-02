Chadchart: THB65 Skytrain fare ‘unreasonable’, issuing bonds could solve Green Line dispute

BTSC had slapped the BMA with a lawsuit in September last year, suing the city for THB12 billion it said it was owed for operating the Green Line train extension and another THB20 billion for the train operating system itself. The total debt and interest has now reportedly amounted to nearly THB40 billion.

“There is no way the BMA will wait until the contract expires [in 2029] before doing something,” said Chadchart.

“We must try to amend the contract now as the process could take a long time and require cooperation from related parties,” he pointed out.

“If necessary, the BMA may issue bonds to raise money to settle the THB40 billion debt with BTSC. I believe this issue should not be the reason for raising the fare to THB65 across the BTS system since it’s unreasonable,” the governor said.