Constitutional Court terminates Bhumjaithai MP Samlee’s parliamentary status

After the court accepted the complaint for consideration on November 3 last year, it ordered Samlee to stop work as an MP pending a ruling.

The court has now ruled that Samlee’s MP status ended in accordance with Section 101 (6) of the Constitution and Section 98 (10) of the organic law on MP election.

The court said the House speaker must announce that the Bhumjaithai party-list candidate of the rank below Samlee is now the new party-list MP and also announce the new MP’s name in the Royal Gazette within a week.