Police award THB120,000 for dashboard clips promoting road safety in April

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) teamed up with Viriyah Insurance, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, JS100 Radio and FM91 Radio for the safety campaign to award selected motorists who submit video clips from their dashboard cameras in a bid to promote road safety and track down traffic law violators.
More than 20 video clips were submitted by travellers in the campaign that kicked off on April 13, the first day of the so-called “7 dangerous days” of the Songkran Festival.
The RTP held the award ceremony for selected winners on Thursday at Police General Hospital presided over by deputy national police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas.
A first batch of seven selected owners received THB10,000 each in prize money from Viriyah Insurance for their dashboard clips.
Meanwhile, another 10 clips were selected as best road safety promotion clips in April, with motorists who shot the videos standing a chance to win a first prize of THB20,000, a second prize of THB10,000 and a third of THB6,000, besides seven consolation prizes of THB2,000 each from the RTP.
The amount of prize money handed out under the April campaign totalled THB120,000.
Apart from the prize money, owners of the selected clips received a certificate from the RTP.
“The campaign aims to encourage people to submit video evidence in case of an accident so officials can track down traffic law violators as well as publish the clips on the police’s Facebook page to promote public awareness about road safety,” said Damrongsak.
Although the Songkran holidays are far over, you can still submit your dashboard clips and stand a chance to win prizes each month.
You can upload your road safety clips to the following Facebook pages: @SocialMediaRoyalThaiPolice, @js100radio, @fm91trafficpro, @highway1193 or @thaimetropolice.
Published : June 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022