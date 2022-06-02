Police award THB120,000 for dashboard clips promoting road safety in April

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) teamed up with Viriyah Insurance, the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, JS100 Radio and FM91 Radio for the safety campaign to award selected motorists who submit video clips from their dashboard cameras in a bid to promote road safety and track down traffic law violators.

More than 20 video clips were submitted by travellers in the campaign that kicked off on April 13, the first day of the so-called “7 dangerous days” of the Songkran Festival.

The RTP held the award ceremony for selected winners on Thursday at Police General Hospital presided over by deputy national police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

A first batch of seven selected owners received THB10,000 each in prize money from Viriyah Insurance for their dashboard clips.