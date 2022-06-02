Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

He said Thailand would have to keep close surveillance on arrivals on direct flights from the countries where the cases have been found, such as central African nations, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and Canada. He added that the health officials would also watch arrivals from Germany.

Jakkarat said the organisers of the event did not contact the Public Health Ministry to seek cooperation on observation measures during the event.

But the Public Health Ministry will closely watch patients who may see doctors in Bangkok hospitals for possible monkeypox cases, Jakkarat added.

He said monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease (STD) but the ministry is seeking cooperation from the network of agencies taking care of STDs because monkeypox can be transmitted through intimate contact with infected persons.

He said the STD clinics were asked to alert the ministry if they detected any suspicious case.

Jakkarat said if participants at the parade practise universal prevention measures, it would be hard for them to get infected because the disease is transmitted only via close contact.

He also urged participants of the parade to see a doctor if they get blisters.

Jakkarat said the disease has an incubation period of 5 to 21 days, so people who are in close contact with persons suspected to have the virus should monitor themselves for at least three weeks.

“After the Pride parade, even if the participants do not have blisters, they should practice universal prevention measures and stay away from the others as much as possible,” Jakkarat said.