Thailand records 2,976 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,460,556 – 4,395,545 of whom have recovered, 34,898 are still in hospitals and 30,113 have died.

Separately, another 10,635 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 25,655 their second shot and 52,735 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,969,663.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 534.16 million on Friday, 505.08 million of whom have recovered, 22.76 million are active cases (36,678 in severe condition) and 6.32 million have died (up by 1,398).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 86.27 million, followed by India with 43.17 million, Brazil with 31.1 million, France with 29.57 million and Germany with 26.47 million.