Sun, June 26, 2022

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana performed a religious ceremony to make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday on Friday (June 3) at 5.38pm at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew) in Bangkok.

Their Majesties lit candles in front of the Emerald Buddha and presented offerings before heading to the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall of the Grand Palace to attend another religious ceremony. There, they attended prayers given by a group of 45 Buddhist monks, after which His Majesty offered alms.

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Their Majesties then paid respect to the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, before leaving the throne hall.

At 7.19pm, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the candle-lighting ceremony to celebrate HM Queen Suthida’s birthday at Sanam Luang plaza. The ceremony was also attended by the House speaker, speaker of the Senate, Chief Justice, president of the Constitutional Court, chiefs of the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, high-ranking government officials and their spouses, and the general public.

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

The prime minister gave a speech to express the Thai people’s gratitude for the royal kindness of Queen Suthida, before placing a pedestal tray of flowers at the base of Her Majesty’s portrait while the orchestra played the royal anthem. The PM then led a cheer of “Song Phra Charoen” (Long Live the Queen) three times, before lighting candles to celebrate her birthday.

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Their Majesties make merit on Queen Suthida’s birthday

Published : June 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

