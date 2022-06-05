Sun, June 26, 2022

Paetongtarn tests positive for Covid in another blow for Pheu Thai

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the so-called “Pheu Thai family”, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday after visiting former prime ministers Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra in Singapore. Thaksin is Paetongtarn’s father while Yingluck is her aunt.

Paetongtarn apologised to residents of Surin for not being able to meet them at a Pheu Thai event planned for today (Sunday) at Rajamangala University of Technology Isan’s Surin campus. She promised to meet with them in future.

The event was organised for farmers and innovation groups to air their problems as part of the party’s efforts to tackle poverty and other challenges in Surin.

Surin has seven MP seats – five belong to the opposition Pheu Thai party and the other two are held by Bhumjaithai and Palang Pracharath of the government coalition.

Paetongtarn’s no-show in Surin was another blow to Pheu Thai in south Isaan. It comes as three of its MPs in neighbouring Si Sa Ket are facing expulsion from the party for voting in favour of the government’s 2023 budget bill. The trio of rebel MPs are expected to join Bhumjaithai.

In all, seven Pheu Thai MPs defied the party whip and voted for the budget bill on Friday.

The rebellion is set to make south Isaan a key battleground at the next general election, expected no later than early 2023.

 

Paetongtarn is also Pheu Thai’s public participation and innovation adviser, while speculation is growing that she will be the party’s prime minister candidate at the next election.

Published : June 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

