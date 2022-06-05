Sun, June 26, 2022

King, Queen preside at graduation ceremony as Chuan gets 18th degree

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida presided over a graduation ceremony for students at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University in Nonthaburi on Saturday.

The ceremony took place in the Anek Nithat building, where students received their graduation honours for the academic year 2018-2019.

Among them was Parliament president and former prime minister Chuan Leekpai, who attended the ceremony to receive an honorary doctorate in Communication Arts: Communication Innovation for Political and Local Administration.

 

This was Chuan's 18th honorary doctorate degree. He has received honorary PhD's in various disciplines since 1985, including political science, jurisprudence, painting, philosophy, psychology, and education.

Published : June 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

