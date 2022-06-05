Thaksin’s son joins Pheu Thai event after daughter contracts Covid

Meanwhile, party leader Chonlanan Srikaew said he was sorry that Paetongtarn, dubbed the head of the so-called “Pheu Thai family”, could not attend the event.

However, he said, the party will focus on holding activities nationwide, especially in areas where competition for votes is high, to ensure Pheu Thai can capture enough hearts to win by a landslide.

He also said he was not worried about the seven Pheu Thai MPs who defied the party whip and voted for the budget bill on Friday. In fact, he said, the party will gain more support from this issue as those MPs will not be able to explain why they betrayed their party.

The party leader also expects Pheu Thai to re-establish its stronghold in Surin and regain all MP seats.