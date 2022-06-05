Digital lotto will not eat into ‘law-abiding’ small vendors’ quota

Initially, Kong Salak sold scanned tickets at the set price of 80 baht. However, after learning that most vendors sold their tickets to Blue Dragon, it set up the Kong Salak Plus platform to sell tickets at a higher price based on how much vendors charged.

On Thursday, some 1,000 vendors whose quota had been terminated gathered outside the Nonthaburi Court to demand that their rights be restored.

The vendors said they are suing GLO for unfair termination and want the court to issue an injunction so they can continue selling tickets while waiting for a verdict.

Meanwhile, Tipanan said on Sunday that new vendors can register as online sellers this month, provided they do not tamper with the 80-baht fixed price.

She said that though the government is in charge of the online sales platform, vendors can have their own stores on the Paotang platform.

She added that vendors selling the digital version will only need to pay 1.5 per cent of their winnings instead of 2 per cent like before. Of the 1.5 per cent deducted, 0.5 per cent is paid to GLO and the rest to Krung Thai Bank for the operation of the Paotang system.

Tipanan added that from Thursday to 3pm Saturday, more than 4 million digital tickets had been sold via the Paotang app.