Heavy rain forecast this week as monsoon intensifies in Thailand

The weather forecast for June 7-11 is as follows:

North: Rain across 60-70 per cent of region with isolated heavy rain. Temperature lows of 23-27C and highs of 31-37C.

Northeast: Rain in 60-70 per cent of region with isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-26C and highs of 31-36C.

Central: Rain in 60-70 per cent of region with isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-28C, highs of 32-37C.

East: Rain in 60-70 per cent of region with isolated heavy rain. Lows of 23-28C, highs of 30-36C; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Rain in 30-40 per cent of area. Lows of 23-28C, highs of 30-36C; waves 1-2 metres and about 2 metres offshore.

South (west coast): Rain in 30-40 per cent of area with isolated heavy rains. Lows of 23-28C, highs of 29-34C; waves 1 metre but rising higher during thundershowers.

Bangkok and vicinity: Rain in 40-60 per cent of area with isolated heavy rains. Lows of 25-28C and highs of 31-36C.