Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Songkhla launches project to restore southern canal network

Songkhla marked World Environment Day by launching a project to preserve the southern province’s main water supply.

On Sunday, local agencies took part in a signing ceremony to restore and protect the Khlong Phumi and Khlong U-Tapao canals, which supply water for agriculture, industry and households in Songkhla.

The ceremony was held at Irrigation Construction Office 11 in Hat Yai and overseen by Lt Gen Kriengkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Area.

Under the project, a provincial environment committee and rapid deployment team have been established to tackle problems such as flooding in canals across Songkhla that disrupts daily in the province.

The move is part of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO)’s policy to restore the environment for residents, said PAO president Paijan Maksuwan.

Dej-is Khaothong, a Songkhla MP and Democrat Party deputy leader, said cooperation among agencies and residents is necessary to preserve the environment.

He added that more than 300 youths who participated in the event will act as guardians of Songkhla’s canals.

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

