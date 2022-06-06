Songkhla launches project to restore southern canal network

The ceremony was held at Irrigation Construction Office 11 in Hat Yai and overseen by Lt Gen Kriengkrai Srirak, commander of the 4th Army Area.

Under the project, a provincial environment committee and rapid deployment team have been established to tackle problems such as flooding in canals across Songkhla that disrupts daily in the province.

The move is part of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO)’s policy to restore the environment for residents, said PAO president Paijan Maksuwan.