Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Low risk of monkeypox outbreak in Thailand, says top virologist

Monkeypox is not that easy to contract and there is a low possibility of the virus sparking an outbreak in Thailand, leading virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He added that since the disease resurfaced in May, only some 600 people in nearly 30 countries have been infected. Most or 98 per cent of the patients outside Africa are men, while the ratio of male monkeypox patients in Africa is about two thirds.

“The age range of patients outside Africa is 20-50, while in Africa monkeypox has also infected children,” Yong said. “Monkeypox is spreading rapidly outside Africa, in places like Spain, Portugal, the UK and Belgium, due to cultural celebrations that promote close contact between people.

“From the current infection rate, it is possible that monkeypox will be found in Thailand. However, it will likely spread among a small group of people who are at risk,” he said.

The virologist said care must be taken to ensure the virus is not contracted by pets. “If the virus is transmitted from humans to pets, these animals can become carriers and spread to other local species like rats, rabbits and squirrels. Then monkeypox will become endemic in that area,” Yong said.

The Disease Control Department (DDC) said last week that there have been no confirmed monkeypox cases in Thailand so far. However, DDC put 12 people under close observation after they came into contact with a confirmed monkeypox patient who had boarded a transit flight from Bangkok.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayawonganon, director of the department's epidemiology division, said the situation is not worrying because they are low-risk contacts, adding that they will be monitored for 21 days.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.