Thailand loses big in global environment ranking

Witsanu said this drop in ranking proves that Thais pay little attention to the environment, as evidenced by the drop in funds allocated for tackling this issue.

Even though the budget for the environment has been raised to 10.22 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, it is still lower than the 10.94 billion baht allocated in 2019, 12.86 billion baht in 2020 and 16.14 billion baht in 2021, he said.

He said Thailand’s environment will suffer further if the government does not tackle this issue immediately.