Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Prayut unveils ‘SMILE’ strategy for tourism development after Covid

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Prayut unveils ‘SMILE’ strategy for...

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday unveiled a new strategy dubbed “SMILE”, which aims to ensure sustainable development of Thai tourism.

The government wants the tourism industry to contribute 30 per cent of Thailand’s GDP by 2030, up from 20 per cent pre-Covid-19. Meanwhile the Tourism Authority of Thailand forecasts 7-10 million foreign tourists will arrive this year, after quarantine measures were lifted last month.

Prayut was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 held at Beyond Resort Kata in Phuket.

“SMILE” stands for:

S – Sustainability in all aspects.

M – Manpower: Boosting skills of tourism workforce to international standard.

I – Inclusive economy: Ensuring that all sectors of economy are included in the tourism industry.

L – Localisation: Promoting the uniqueness of communities as tourism attractions.

E – Ecosystems: Promoting eco-tourism and the local environment.

Prayut unveils ‘SMILE’ strategy for tourism development after Covid

“The SMILE strategy will help improve the country’s tourism industry sustainably and ensure that we adapt to the changing world in all aspects,” said Prayut.

It was also a stepping stone towards Thailand’s goal of becoming a medical tourism destination, which would help boost the economy, he added.

Also attending the congress are Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, and representatives from tourism operators in Phuket and nearby provinces.

The Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 is being held for the first time and will run until Wednesday.

Prayut unveils ‘SMILE’ strategy for tourism development after Covid

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.