‘Are you ready’: Thai PM rips off mask to launch new tourism era

The move came as Prayut stepped up to give a speech to praise the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA)’s latest report on the situation in the province.

The PM went on to unveil a national plan for sustainable development of tourism under the “SMILE” strategy. SMILE stands for Sustainability, Manpower, Inclusive economy, Localisation, and Ecosystems.

Prayut also praised the tourism sector's efforts to combat the Covid-19 crisis and downturn caused by travel restrictions and said he was yearning to get back in the sea.