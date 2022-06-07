Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

‘Are you ready’: Thai PM rips off mask to launch new tourism era

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • ‘Are you ready’: Thai PM rips off m...

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha signalled the launch of post-Covid tourism by removing his face mask and declaring "Are you ready?" in Phuket on Monday.

Prayut was opening the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 at Beyond Resort Kata Hotel in Phuket, where his dramatic gesture ignited loud applause from participants.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

The move came as Prayut stepped up to give a speech to praise the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA)’s latest report on the situation in the province.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

The PM went on to unveil a national plan for sustainable development of tourism under the “SMILE” strategy. SMILE stands for Sustainability, Manpower, Inclusive economy, Localisation, and Ecosystems.

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

Prayut also praised the tourism sector's efforts to combat the Covid-19 crisis and downturn caused by travel restrictions and said he was yearning to get back in the sea.

 

Photo Credit: Charoon Thongnual

The Thailand Tourism Congress is being held for the first time and runs through tomorrow (Wednesday).

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.