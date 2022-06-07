Psychiatric body calls for steps to ensure safe use of cannabis

In a statement issued on Monday, the association said that children and pregnant women have higher risk of the negative effects from cannabis. “Children have a higher chance of becoming addicted to cannabis than adults. Furthermore, cannabis can affect the foetus in the womb, a child’s brain development, intelligence level, reasoning ability and personal restraint during and after taking it,” the statement said. “Cannabis addiction can also lead to domestic violence, mental disorder and schizophrenia.”

The association said that the removal of cannabis from the narcotics list aims at three benefits: medical usage, economic and industrial profit, and offering people more alternatives in healthcare. “However, the government so far has only promoted the benefits but not advised adequate caution about the negative effects, and failed to educate people on how to use the plant safely. There is yet to be any concrete measure to protect people in vulnerable groups from the negative effects of cannabis,” it said.