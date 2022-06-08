Thailand records 2,688 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,473,867 – 4,418,202 of whom have recovered, 25,426 are still in hospitals and 30,239 have died.

Separately, another 9,148 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 24,005 their second shot and 40,383 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,283,075.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 536.61 million on Wednesday, 507.76 million of whom have recovered, 22.53 million are active cases (36,565 in severe condition) and 6.32 million have died (up by 1,510).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 86.78 million, followed by India with 43.19 million, Brazil with 31.27 million, France with 29.67 million and Germany with 26.61 million.