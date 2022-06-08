DDC clarifies when you should get a 5th jab

“However, some may consider getting the fifth jab if they plan to travel to countries that require certain types of vaccines that they have not been inoculated with,” he pointed out.

“Another reason for a fifth jab is if your immunity has not increased after four shots and you are at risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, especially if you are over 60 years old or have chronic diseases,” he said.

“One should always seek a doctor’s recommendation before getting the fifth dose,” Opas reiterated.

According to the DDC’s recommendation, the third jab or first booster shot should be administered three months after a person receives the second jab. The fourth should be administered four months after the third.