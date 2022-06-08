DDC clarifies when you should get a 5th jab

“However, some may consider getting the fifth jab if they plan to travel to countries that require certain types of vaccines that they have not been inoculated with,” he pointed out.
“Another reason for a fifth jab is if your immunity has not increased after four shots and you are at risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, especially if you are over 60 years old or have chronic diseases,” he said.
“One should always seek a doctor’s recommendation before getting the fifth dose,” Opas reiterated.
According to the DDC’s recommendation, the third jab or first booster shot should be administered three months after a person receives the second jab. The fourth should be administered four months after the third.
As of June 6, Thailand had administered 138.2 million doses. Of these, 56.79 million were first jabs covering 81.7 per cent of the population, 52.8 million were second doses covering 75.9 per cent of people and 28.6 million were third jabs covering 41 per cent.
“The current Covid-19 mortality rate is 20-30 per day, most of whom are over 60 years old or have chronic health problems and did not receive a booster shot,” said Opas.
“To reduce the mortality rate, we must increase the vaccination rate of third jabs, which has currently been given to only 41 per cent of the population.” he said.
“The DDC estimates a suitable booster shot rate of over 60 per cent before Thailand allows more public activities,” he added.
Published : June 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
