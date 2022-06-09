One-third of respondents want an end to antigen testing for Covid: survey

Of the 3,175 respondents (they could choose more than one answer):

33.4 per cent - wanted antigen tests to end for participating in activities 30.8 per cent - end to temperature screening 26.2 per cent - wearing of masks 24.8 per cent - limiting the number of participants in activities 22.5 per cent - asking for vaccination history before participating in activities 17.1 per cent - keeping social distance 15.8 per cent - all measures 10.5 per cent - being vaccinated before entering Thailand

In the survey, 64 per cent of respondents were female while 31 per cent were male. Nearly one-third — 30.3 per cent — were in the age group 50 to 59 years old while 29 per cent were 40 to 49 years old.

Of those wanting removal of vaccination history, 2 per cent were unvaccinated, 1 per cent had received one dose of vaccine, and 23 per cent were fully vaccinated;

741 people said that they had not received the booster dose; 68.6 per cent were worried about side-effects, 22.7 per cent thought that Thailand would soon enter the endemic phase, 13 per cent believed that the Omicron variant is not severe, while 8.8 per cent thought vaccines were ineffective.