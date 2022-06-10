Huai Khwang MRT station to get two more robot parking machines

The MRTA explained that it would install two additional robot parking machines in the parking lot.
Cars and motorcycle users, however, will be able to use the parking lot as usual, it said.
The MRTA explained that it had previously installed some robot parking machines in Sam Yan MRT station and Huai Khwang MRT station.
The automatic parking system increases space utilisation efficiency in the limited area.
It will also help users when parking a car as the machine will stack the vehicles vertically.
Users have to wait for at least 90 seconds or three minutes if the car is parked in the deepest area.
More information is available at the Line Official account @MRTAParking
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
