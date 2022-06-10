Sun, June 26, 2022

Huai Khwang MRT station to get two more robot parking machines

Some parts of the Huai Khwang MRT station parking lot will be closed from June 15 to July 17, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said on Friday.

The MRTA explained that it would install two additional robot parking machines in the parking lot.

Cars and motorcycle users, however, will be able to use the parking lot as usual, it said.

The MRTA explained that it had previously installed some robot parking machines in Sam Yan MRT station and Huai Khwang MRT station.

The automatic parking system increases space utilisation efficiency in the limited area.

It will also help users when parking a car as the machine will stack the vehicles vertically.

Users have to wait for at least 90 seconds or three minutes if the car is parked in the deepest area.

More information is available at the Line Official account @MRTAParking

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

