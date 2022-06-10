Bill to liberalise Thai liquor industry sails through 1st reading

The bill was inspired by Taopiphop’s arrest for brewing craft beer without permission in January 2017.

He proposed the Progressive Liquor Bill on May 29, 2020, when he was a Future Forward Party MP. However, it was rejected by the Cabinet in February this year and returned to the House for further deliberation.

Taopiphop has been pushing for the Excise Tax Act to be amended because it limits brewers’ rights and freedom to do business.

He admitted that he was excited when the bill returned to the House of Representatives for deliberation on February 2.