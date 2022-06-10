Bangkok’s primary healthcare system to get an upgrade

He said the ministry and the BMA have agreed to reform the primary healthcare system in seven aspects:

1. The Bangkok governor will set up a primary care system manager in each district across the capital with cooperation from the government, the public and private sectors.

2. The National Health Security Office, Social Security Office and Comptroller-General’s Department will design a financial system and propose budget disbursement methods to support the primary healthcare system, focusing on health promotion and disease prevention.

3. The Bangkok governor will promote public sector participation in the primary healthcare system.

4. The BMA, the Public Health Ministry and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry will develop electronic health information system and promote information exchange to develop health services and create awareness among people on how to take care of their health.

5. The Bangkok Health Department will develop public health volunteers using resources from the Public Health Ministry.

6. The BMA will set up sandbox areas to implement the primary healthcare system within three months before expansion to cover areas across the capital within one year.

7. The Health Systems Research Institute will cooperate with the BMA on academic cooperation to support operations on reforming the primary healthcare system.