Thais switch to charcoal as price of cooking gas climbs

The trend could signal bad news for Thailand’s chronic air pollution, as charcoal produces at least two times more CO2 and particulate matter when burned than cooking gas.

Phichit resident Thongkham Tocharoen, who produces charcoal for sale, confirmed that demand for her product has increased in recent weeks.

She sells charcoal at 300 baht per sack and said she had no plans to raise the price soon despite the rising cost of wood, her raw material.

Most of her customers are owners of local food shops who turned to charcoal after the cooking gas price began rising in April as the government cut fuel subsidies.