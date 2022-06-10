Thais switch to charcoal as price of cooking gas climbs

The trend could signal bad news for Thailand’s chronic air pollution, as charcoal produces at least two times more CO2 and particulate matter when burned than cooking gas.
Phichit resident Thongkham Tocharoen, who produces charcoal for sale, confirmed that demand for her product has increased in recent weeks.
She sells charcoal at 300 baht per sack and said she had no plans to raise the price soon despite the rising cost of wood, her raw material.
Most of her customers are owners of local food shops who turned to charcoal after the cooking gas price began rising in April as the government cut fuel subsidies.
Rising fuel prices have also driven up transport costs, which has triggered a sharp rise in the price of vegetables and other basic goods.
Inflation in Thailand hit 7.1 per cent in May as the Russia-Ukraine war continued to impact global energy prices.
In Uthai Thani province, leeks were selling at 120 baht per kilogramme on Friday, up from 70-80 baht just weeks ago. Meanwhile the price of broccoli has risen from 80 baht per kilo to 120 baht, and bell peppers from 60-70 baht per kilo to 150 baht.
Bird’s-eye chillies (phrik khinoo suan) saw the highest price hike, from 150-170 baht per kilo to 250 baht on Friday.
Published : June 10, 2022
