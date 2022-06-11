Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Bangkokians urged to avoid 9 routes as protesters rev up for rally

Bangkok motorists have been advised to avoid using nine routes around Democracy Monument and Victory Monument on Saturday due to political protests.

“Pro-democracy protesters have announced on social media that they will start gathering at Democracy Monument at 2pm and will march towards Victory Monument at around 3.30pm,” deputy Metropolitan Police chief Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaeng-Ake said.

“We advise motorists to avoid using these nine routes and follow traffic updates closely from noon onwards until the rally wraps up.”

The routes expected to be affected are:

1. Rajdamnern Klang Avenue

2. Din So Road

3. Nakhon Sawan Road

4. Phitsanulok Road (Yommarat to Suanmisakawan intersections)

5. Phetchaburi Road (Yommarat to Ratchathewi intersections)

6. Phya Thai Road (Ratchathewi Intersection to Victory Monument)

7. Phaholyothin Road (Soi 3 to Victory Monument)

8. Ratchawithi Road (Soi 9 to Soi Senarak)

9. Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge

For updates, call the Metropolitan Police Traffic Control Centre’s 1197 hotline or visit Facebook @1197Callcenter

Bangkokians urged to avoid 9 routes as protesters rev up for rally

Bangkokians urged to avoid 9 routes as protesters rev up for rally

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.