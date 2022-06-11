Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Majority of Thais keen to start new businesses as Covid fades: poll

Most Thais are interested in starting a new business now that the Covid-19 crisis is fading, according to a new opinion survey.

Over 63 per cent of respondents were “very keen” or “keen” to start a small business, according to results of the Bangkok Poll released on Saturday.

Just under 37 per cent said they had “rather little” or “least” desire to go into business.

The phone survey was conducted on 1,121 people across the country between May 30 and June 2.

Nearly 58 per cent of respondents said they saw opportunities to start a new business in the future. That figure was 11.7 per cent up from the previous survey conducted in March.

More than 53 per cent said they intended to run their business in the future, up 10.8 per cent from the last survey.

However, 64.2 per cent of respondents said they had no interest in investing in a start-up, fearing failure — a 1.9 per cent increase from the previous survey.

Of these respondents, 46.1 per cent cited a lack of funds, 42.5 per cent fear of business losses, and 40.6 per cent higher costs due to rising fuel prices.

The opinion poll was conducted jointly with Bangkok University’s School of Entrepreneurship and Management.

Published : June 11, 2022


