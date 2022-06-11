Majority of Thais keen to start new businesses as Covid fades: poll

Over 63 per cent of respondents were “very keen” or “keen” to start a small business, according to results of the Bangkok Poll released on Saturday.

Just under 37 per cent said they had “rather little” or “least” desire to go into business.

The phone survey was conducted on 1,121 people across the country between May 30 and June 2.

Nearly 58 per cent of respondents said they saw opportunities to start a new business in the future. That figure was 11.7 per cent up from the previous survey conducted in March.