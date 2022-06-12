Prayut orders clampdown on midnight closing for bars, pubs

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours were allowed to reopen in 31 Blue and Green zone provinces from June 1.

The venues are allowed to operate until midnight, but many are staying open longer, leading to fear among local residents that they will trigger Covid clusters, the spokeswoman quoted Prayut as saying.

Traisulee said Prayut has ordered the Royal Thai Police to work with provincial and local administration officials to tighten enforcement of closing hours.