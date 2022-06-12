Sun, June 26, 2022

Prayut orders clampdown on midnight closing for bars, pubs

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told officials to clamp down on entertainment venues that are flouting the midnight closing rule, a government spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said Prayut had received complaints via several channels of nighttime entertainment venues violating closing time rules.

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops and massage parlours were allowed to reopen in 31 Blue and Green zone provinces from June 1.

The venues are allowed to operate until midnight, but many are staying open longer, leading to fear among local residents that they will trigger Covid clusters, the spokeswoman quoted Prayut as saying.

Traisulee said Prayut has ordered the Royal Thai Police to work with provincial and local administration officials to tighten enforcement of closing hours.

She said Prayut had also ordered agencies to ensure their officials do not turn a blind eye to violations. Those who are found to be helping venues stay open illegally will be subject to both disciplinary and criminal action, the spokeswoman added.

She called on members of the public to inform officials if they encounter any entertainment place violating the closing hour rule.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will meet next week to consider removing the face mask mandate in public places and allow entertainment venues to close at 2am.

Published : June 12, 2022

