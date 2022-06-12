Sun, June 26, 2022

Retail price of instant noodles to remain unchanged for now

Instant noodle manufacturers are being asked to maintain the retail price of their products for as long as possible, the Commerce Ministry said on Sunday.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Internal Trade, said manufacturers of several commodities have sought permission to up their retail prices.

He said the department is considering each request carefully to ensure it does not affect consumers.

“The department will discuss appropriate price increases with different manufacturers, but want to emphasise that the price of instant noodles will remain the same for now,” he said.

 

Wattanasak Sur-iam

He added that manufacturers cannot increase the price of any commodities without permission.

Published : June 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

