Small clashes, injuries mark Thalugaz protest at Din Daeng on Sunday

This gathering was apparently inspired by a rallying cry launched on Facebook earlier in the day by a group called “14 Warlords of the People”, which said it wanted to “see fireworks at Din Daeng”.
By 6pm, the group had swelled to nearly 40, with more than 100 riot police officers stationed nearby to ensure safety.
Trouble began brewing at 4.30pm when a royalist named Kaneshpitsanuthep Chakkraphopmahadecha showed up at the site with a royal portrait and began condemning the protesters. He was later escorted away by the police.
By 8pm a proper clash broke out when protesters began lobbing firecrackers and other injuries at the police officers. Two policemen sustained injuries to their legs at the attack.
By 8.50pm, protesters began approaching the troops, but the regiment retreated to ease tensions. Failing to make their way to Prayut’s house, the protesters dispersed at 9.45pm.
A similar clash had taken place on Saturday at the same site when a police vehicle was also set on fire.
Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsang-ek, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said one protester was arrested with eight pyrotechnic flares in his possession and that police are trying to track down those responsible for torching the patrol car.
Prayut issued a warning to protesters on Saturday, saying they will face arrest and legal action if they violate the law.
Published : June 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022