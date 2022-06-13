Small clashes, injuries mark Thalugaz protest at Din Daeng on Sunday

By 6pm, the group had swelled to nearly 40, with more than 100 riot police officers stationed nearby to ensure safety.

Trouble began brewing at 4.30pm when a royalist named Kaneshpitsanuthep Chakkraphopmahadecha showed up at the site with a royal portrait and began condemning the protesters. He was later escorted away by the police.

By 8pm a proper clash broke out when protesters began lobbing firecrackers and other injuries at the police officers. Two policemen sustained injuries to their legs at the attack.

By 8.50pm, protesters began approaching the troops, but the regiment retreated to ease tensions. Failing to make their way to Prayut’s house, the protesters dispersed at 9.45pm.