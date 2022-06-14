Sun, June 26, 2022

Thailand records 1,833 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday (June 14) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 1,833 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, one of whom has arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 2,155 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,265,062.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,488,497 – 4,436,684 of whom have recovered, 21,445 are still in hospitals and 30,368 have died.

Separately, another 1,759 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,742 their second shot and 10,849 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,697,935.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 541.03 million on Tuesday, 516.34 million of whom have recovered, 18.35 million are active cases (36,166 in severe condition) and 6.33 million have died.

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 87.42 million, followed by India with 43.23 million, Brazil with 31.49 million, France with 29.85 million and Germany with 26.88 million.

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

