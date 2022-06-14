Thailand records 1,833 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,488,497 – 4,436,684 of whom have recovered, 21,445 are still in hospitals and 30,368 have died.

Separately, another 1,759 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,742 their second shot and 10,849 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 138,697,935.