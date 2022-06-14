No money left for 5th phase of shopping subsidy, says finance minister

“Additional measures to help state welfare cardholders and vulnerable persons will have to be launched alongside the Khon La Khrueng scheme to ease the suffering of all groups of people,” he said.

Apart from this and other schemes launched to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Arkhom said Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow is now calling for additional measures to help with the rising fuel prices.

Arkhom added that the Finance Ministry is discussing new measures with the National Economic and Social Development Council and should have something in hand before the end of June.

“The measures will focus on low-income earners like motorcycle taxi drivers who have registered with the Department of Land Transport," he said.