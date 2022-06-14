Sun, June 26, 2022

No money left for 5th phase of shopping subsidy, says finance minister

The government has decided against launching a fifth phase of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) shopping subsidy because its emergency funds are running low.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Monday that the government needs to study its revenue streams before launching new measures. He said the 500-billion-baht emergency fund now has 40 billion baht available, which is not enough for the subsidy scheme as it generally requires about 50 billion baht.

“Additional measures to help state welfare cardholders and vulnerable persons will have to be launched alongside the Khon La Khrueng scheme to ease the suffering of all groups of people,” he said.

Apart from this and other schemes launched to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, Arkhom said Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow is now calling for additional measures to help with the rising fuel prices.

Arkhom added that the Finance Ministry is discussing new measures with the National Economic and Social Development Council and should have something in hand before the end of June.

“The measures will focus on low-income earners like motorcycle taxi drivers who have registered with the Department of Land Transport," he said.

He added that new measures will not be too large-scale, while the government will focus more on generating revenue.

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

