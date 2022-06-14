Where to get your vaccine passports in Bangkok, Nonthaburi

The six agencies in Bangkok and its surrounding areas include:

Department of Disease Control's Division of Communicable Diseases at Bangrak Medical Centre, Sathorn district, Bangkok

An appointment must be made in advance via Mor Phromt application by selecting "International Certificate" menu and https://travel-intervac.ddc.moph.go.th/moph.

If people have to travel within a week, people can contact the division at [email protected]

Service hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 096 190 9879 and 096 190 9290 (for Thais), 096 190 9462 (for foreigners)

Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, Bang Khen district, Bangkok

An appointment must be made in advance.

Service hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 0 2521 0943 to 5, 0 2521 1668 and 0 2521 0943