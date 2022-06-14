Sun, June 26, 2022

Where to get your vaccine passports in Bangkok, Nonthaburi

Six agencies in Bangkok and Nonthaburi areas are ready to issue vaccine passports to people who wish to travel abroad, according to the Public Health Ministry.

A vaccine passport is necessary for travelling abroad amid the Covid-19 crisis. This document is also necessary for Thais to issue their passport for identity verification while visiting other countries.

The six agencies in Bangkok and its surrounding areas include:

Department of Disease Control's Division of Communicable Diseases at Bangrak Medical Centre, Sathorn district, Bangkok

An appointment must be made in advance via Mor Phromt application by selecting "International Certificate" menu and https://travel-intervac.ddc.moph.go.th/moph.

If people have to travel within a week, people can contact the division at [email protected]

Service hours: Monday to Saturday, 9am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 096 190 9879 and 096 190 9290 (for Thais), 096 190 9462 (for foreigners)

Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention, Bang Khen district, Bangkok

An appointment must be made in advance.

Service hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 0 2521 0943 to 5, 0 2521 1668 and 0 2521 0943

MedPark Hospital, Khlong Toei district, Bangkok

Service hours: Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 083 990 6951

Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Ratchathewi district, Bangkok

Telephone: 02-306-9199

Website: https://www.tm.mahidol.ac.th/hospital

General Hospital, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Bangkok

Telephone: 02-220-8000

Website: https://www.klanghospital.go.th

Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute's Travel Medicine Clinic, Nonthaburi

An appointment must be made in advance via Mor Phromt application by selecting "International Certificate" menu.

Service hours: Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 3pm (except public holidays)

Telephone: 0 2590 3427, 0 2590 3402, 0 2590 3605, 0 2590 3430, 0 2951 1170 to 79 ext 3430

People who wish to apply for vaccine passport must keep their passport or ID card, as well as vaccination certificate, ready.

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

