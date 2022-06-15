Sun, June 26, 2022

Cabinet okays THB338m for tourism projects in 5 Andaman coast provinces

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a budget of 338.8 million baht for six tourism development projects in five Andaman coast provinces – Satun, Trang, Phuket, Phang-nga and Krabi – government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

The projects aim to attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the west coast southern provinces and generate income for local communities.

The six projects and budget are:

1. Approximately 80.75 million baht for the development of the healthcare system on Satun’s Koh Lipe to support an increasing number of tourists and local residents. The project will cover renovation of the Lipe Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital and procurement of medical equipment.

2. Precisely 68.8 million baht to renovate the Learning and Conservation Centre for Manatee and Rare Aquatic Wildlife in Trang.

3. Some 25.25 million baht for the Phuket Health Sandbox project, which covers setting up of an online platform for telemedicine and establishing digital health posts in Phuket, where people can receive basic health check-ups and chat with doctors online.

4. Approximately 80 million baht for the construction of a tourism and recreational centre in Phang-nga, complete with a public park and running tracks.

5. Precisely 35 million baht for the renovation of Klong Jilad pier in Krabi, with focus on expanding passenger capacity and installing facilities for the disabled.

6. Some 49 million baht for the development of the Klong Thom hot spring in Krabi into a full scale spa and hot spring treatment facility to attract tourists while maintaining the spring’s natural condition.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand estimates Thailand will welcome at least 500,000 foreign tourists per month during the low season (May-September), while foreign arrivals could exceed 1 million per month in the high season (October-December), Thanakorn added.

