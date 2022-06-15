Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Up to 1.5m hotel rooms on discounted rates for Thais under extended travel scheme

Precisely 1.5 million discounted hotel rooms under the extended fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) co-payment scheme will be available for booking from July 1.

Each eligible Thai can book up to ten discounted room nights from July 1 for travel from July 8 to October 31 after registering on June 27. They can also book discounted flights from July 3.

People who had registered for room discounts under the previous phases of the scheme are still required to register again.

Under the extended scheme, Thais can avail of:

• 40 per cent discount on accommodation of up to 3,000 baht per room per night (maximum 10 rooms or nights).

• A 600 baht daily coupon that can be used to buy meals or tickets at participating venues.

• A 40 per cent discount on plane fares with cash back of up to 3,000 baht per passenger.

Here are the registration methods:

1. Register at www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com

2. Wait for a confirmation SMS

3. Register via the Paotang application (for those who do not have G-Wallet)

4. Book a room and pay 60 per cent of the daily rate via the hotel’s website, hotel staff or participating online travel agencies.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.