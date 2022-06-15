Up to 1.5m hotel rooms on discounted rates for Thais under extended travel scheme

Each eligible Thai can book up to ten discounted room nights from July 1 for travel from July 8 to October 31 after registering on June 27. They can also book discounted flights from July 3.
People who had registered for room discounts under the previous phases of the scheme are still required to register again.
Under the extended scheme, Thais can avail of:
• 40 per cent discount on accommodation of up to 3,000 baht per room per night (maximum 10 rooms or nights).
• A 600 baht daily coupon that can be used to buy meals or tickets at participating venues.
• A 40 per cent discount on plane fares with cash back of up to 3,000 baht per passenger.
Here are the registration methods:
1. Register at www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com
2. Wait for a confirmation SMS
3. Register via the Paotang application (for those who do not have G-Wallet)
4. Book a room and pay 60 per cent of the daily rate via the hotel’s website, hotel staff or participating online travel agencies.
Published : June 15, 2022
